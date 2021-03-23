IND vs ENG: WATCH – Krunal Pandya breaks down remembering his late father after smashing record fifty on debut

  • Krunal Pandya broke down in tears after smashing a half-century on his ODI debut.

  • Hardik Pandya was seen consoling his elder brother during the innings break.

Krunal Pandya (Pic Source: Twitter)
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya could not hold back his tears after smashing the fastest fifty by an ODI debutant.

During the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday, Krunal slammed an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, helping India post a fighting total of 317/5 from their allotted 50 overs.

In the mid-innings break, former India cricketer Murali Kartik, now a commentator, asked Krunal about his performance, but the left-hander couldn’t find words to express himself and broke down.

Krunal and Hardik Pandya lost their father in January this year after a cardiac arrest. Hardik was seen consoling his elder brother after this incident.

In the match, Krunal walked out to bat in a tough situation with India in trouble at 205/5 with less than ten overs remaining. Krunal and KL Rahul took charge of the proceedings and added an unbeaten 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

For England, Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3 for 34 in his eight overs.

Mark Wood also scalped two wickets.

