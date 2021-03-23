IND vs ENG: Dhawan, Kohli, KL Rahul, and Krunal shine as India post 317/5 in first ODI

  • India made 317/5 against England in the 1st ODI in Pune.

  • Shikhar Dhawan scored a scintillating knock of 98 runs.

India post 317/5 in first ODI (Image Source: @BCCI)
Team India made a solid start to the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series after the Virat Kohli-led side scored 317/5 in the first ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who did not get many chances in the recently concluded T20I series, exhibited his ‘A-Game’ in the match. Dhawan came back in the much-needed form but missed out on his 18th century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batsman came to open the innings with Rohit Sharma after England had won the toss, asking India to bat first.

Dhawan added 64 runs with Rohit before the latter was dismissed by Ben Stokes. Rohit, who was looking in some sort of problem after a ball from Mark Wood hit his elbow, scored 28 off 42 balls.

After Rohit’s dismissal, the pair of Dhawan skipper Kohli formed a crucial partnership of 105 runs for the second wicket. Kohli was sent at 56 by Wood, but Dhawan kept his end alive and reached the 90s.

However, in an attempt to pull a short ball by Stokes, the left-handed batsman ended up giving a catch to England skipper Eoin Morgan. Dhawan scored 98 runs from 106 deliveries, including 11 fours and 2 sixes.

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya made valuable contributions in the lower order to make sure India cross the 300-run mark. The duo put pressure on English bowlers in the death overs and managed to get plenty of runs.

Both the batsmen scored their respective half-centuries and stitched a vital 112-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Rahul stayed not out on 62 off 43 balls, Krunal remained unbeaten on 58 from 31 deliveries as India managed to post 317/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For England, Stokes was the most successful bowler. He conceded 34 runs in 8 overs and picked up as many as three wickets. Apart from Stokes, Wood bagged two scalps in his quota of 10 overs.

