IND vs ENG: Dhawan, Kohli, KL Rahul, and Krunal shine as India post 317/5 in first ODI

Team India made a solid start to the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series after the Virat Kohli-led side scored 317/5 in the first ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Good challenging total posted by India thanks to the wonderful foundation laid by Shikhar & Virat and an explosive finish by a debutant & a man who had a point to prove. Will be a tough chase for England. Also looking forward to see Prasid Krishna bowl on this surface. #INDvsENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 23, 2021

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who did not get many chances in the recently concluded T20I series, exhibited his ‘A-Game’ in the match. Dhawan came back in the much-needed form but missed out on his 18th century in ODI cricket. The left-handed batsman came to open the innings with Rohit Sharma after England had won the toss, asking India to bat first.

Dhawan added 64 runs with Rohit before the latter was dismissed by Ben Stokes. Rohit, who was looking in some sort of problem after a ball from Mark Wood hit his elbow, scored 28 off 42 balls.

After Rohit’s dismissal, the pair of Dhawan skipper Kohli formed a crucial partnership of 105 runs for the second wicket. Kohli was sent at 56 by Wood, but Dhawan kept his end alive and reached the 90s.

However, in an attempt to pull a short ball by Stokes, the left-handed batsman ended up giving a catch to England skipper Eoin Morgan. Dhawan scored 98 runs from 106 deliveries, including 11 fours and 2 sixes.

9⃣8⃣ runs

1⃣0⃣6⃣ balls

1⃣1⃣ fours

2⃣ sixes@SDhawan25 narrowly misses out on a fine hundred but he has played a fine knock in the @Paytm #INDvENG ODI series opener. 👍👍#TeamIndia Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/MiuL1livUt pic.twitter.com/FnLYxbkw0H — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya made valuable contributions in the lower order to make sure India cross the 300-run mark. The duo put pressure on English bowlers in the death overs and managed to get plenty of runs.

Both the batsmen scored their respective half-centuries and stitched a vital 112-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Rahul stayed not out on 62 off 43 balls, Krunal remained unbeaten on 58 from 31 deliveries as India managed to post 317/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For England, Stokes was the most successful bowler. He conceded 34 runs in 8 overs and picked up as many as three wickets. Apart from Stokes, Wood bagged two scalps in his quota of 10 overs.