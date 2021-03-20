Twitter reactions: All-round India crush England in the final T20I to seal the series

Team India thrashed England by 36 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Saturday and clinched the series 3-2.

The hosts successfully defended their massive score of 224/2 after restricting England at 188/8. Despite losing opener Jason Roy on the second ball, the visitors made a strong comeback and almost pulled off the game. The duo of Jos Buttler (52) and Dawid Malan (68) added 130 runs for the second wicket and completely dominated Indian bowlers.

Then, India’s most experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought India back in the game after he sent Buttler back to the dugout in the 13th over. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 52 from 34 balls. Buttler’s dismissal opened the flood gates as England lost three more wickets in a matter of 12 runs.

In the end, England only managed to post 188/8, losing the game by 36 runs.

Earlier, India made one change in their playing XI by picking T Natarajan in place of KL Rahul to strengthen their bowling attack. In the absence of Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli moved up to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

The new opening pair gave India a blistering start after forming a 94-run partnership in nine overs, with Rohit completely dominating the proceedings. The Mumbaikar smashed his 22nd half-century and made 64 off just 34 deliveries before Ben Stokes dismissed him.

On the other hand, Kohli played the anchor role and remained unbeaten till the end. He smashed his 28th fifty in the shortest format and took his side to a mammoth total of 224/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Kohli stayed not out on 80 from 52 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played quickfire knocks to help India go past 200. While Surya scored 32 off 17 balls, Pandya added 39* from 17 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Absolutely Terrific! Every game has been a roller coaster & both the teams fought it out really well. Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the series victory! 👏🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/64q6vP5vit — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2021

In a high scoring game and on a batting paradise to give away just 16 runs in 4 overs and picking 2 wkts including the dangerous Jos Butler is just a phenomenal performance. @BhuviOfficial is well and truly back💪💪 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

Ben Stokes is completely wasted at 6 as a batter and bowling part time. Bairstow in T20’s is an opener. If he doesn’t open, Stokes bats 4! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2021

INDIA wins the decider by 36 runs. What a T20I series! Some memorable debuts. Some brilliant cricket. Huge effort by India. What a team! Wins the Test series now the T20I series. Well done. Next up: ODIs.😍🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

– Vs a full strength England team

– Lost 4/5 tosses

– No Bumrah

– 1-2 behind in the series

Then to win the series 3-2 is a phenomenal achievement from the Indian team 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/4ixtc6Q6No — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 20, 2021

India have adapted brilliantly in this series … the better team have won … Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup … Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

Shardul and two wickets in an over. Happy Days 😌🤗 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

Series decider Team India pic.twitter.com/BKmBo3QJMQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 20, 2021

Inner Shastri screaming inside: Over 400 runs were scored today. What a fabulous day of Cricket. #INDvENG — cricBC (@cricBC) March 20, 2021

MASSIVE series win in the T20I context. Not easy to beat England, certainly not after losing 4 tosses. Well played #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 20, 2021

To win a series vs England in T20Is without your best bowler? Well played, India! 👏 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 20, 2021

Outstanding series. For India, a hugely impressive win against the world No.1s, and without their own best player, but also a series which seemed to mark a genuine change in approach. SKY and Kishan in the side allow India to play naturally attacking cricket. A turning point. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 20, 2021

0-1 down then 1-2 down and won the T20 series 3-2 against the world number 1 T20 team England. Incredible effort from India with Kohli leading with bat and Bhuvi leading with ball. Well done, Team India. pic.twitter.com/YMurVYk91E — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2021

England's defeats in bilateral T20I series since WT20 2016 (2+ mat) 2-1 vs Ind in India 2017

2-1 vs Ind in England 2018

3-2 vs Ind in India 2021#INDvsENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 20, 2021