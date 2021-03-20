Twitter reactions: All-round India crush England in the final T20I to seal the series

  • India thrashed England in the series decider on Saturday.

  • India take the five-match series 3-2.

India beat England in the 5th T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
Team India thrashed England by 36 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Saturday and clinched the series 3-2.

The hosts successfully defended their massive score of 224/2 after restricting England at 188/8. Despite losing opener Jason Roy on the second ball, the visitors made a strong comeback and almost pulled off the game. The duo of Jos Buttler (52) and Dawid Malan (68) added 130 runs for the second wicket and completely dominated Indian bowlers.

Then, India’s most experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought India back in the game after he sent Buttler back to the dugout in the 13th over. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 52 from 34 balls. Buttler’s dismissal opened the flood gates as England lost three more wickets in a matter of 12 runs.

In the end, England only managed to post 188/8, losing the game by 36 runs.

Earlier, India made one change in their playing XI by picking T Natarajan in place of KL Rahul to strengthen their bowling attack. In the absence of Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli moved up to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

The new opening pair gave India a blistering start after forming a 94-run partnership in nine overs, with Rohit completely dominating the proceedings. The Mumbaikar smashed his 22nd half-century and made 64 off just 34 deliveries before Ben Stokes dismissed him.

On the other hand, Kohli played the anchor role and remained unbeaten till the end. He smashed his 28th fifty in the shortest format and took his side to a mammoth total of 224/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Kohli stayed not out on 80 from 52 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played quickfire knocks to help India go past 200. While Surya scored 32 off 17 balls, Pandya added 39* from 17 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

