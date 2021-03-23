IND vs ENG: England’s Matt Parkinson gets brutally trolled for his vulgar tweets on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

After the Test and T20I series, the action has moved towards the One-Day International (ODI) series between India and England. The first ODI of the three-match series began in Pune on Tuesday, with England winning the toss and asking India to bat first.

Ahead of the ODI series, the visitors had announced their squad, and spinner Matt Parkinson was added to the side. Parkinson has so far played two ODIs and as many T20Is. Although the leg-spinner could not get a chance to feature in England’s playing XI for the first ODI, but he started trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Parkinson’s old tweets concerning Indian cricketers from 2012 to 2014 have resurfaced online, where he used some derogatory language. The 24-year-old had called Team India players ‘cheat’ and termed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former international MS Dhoni as ‘disgraces’. In some of his other tweets, he even called Kohli arrogant.

The bowler has deleted many of these tweets, but Indian fans have managed to dig them up again after taking screenshots.

Just seen some old tweets from matt parkinson about india, kohli and dhoni. The abuse which is going to get thrown at him will be absolutely hilarious 🤣🤣 — Rishin Patel (@RishinPatel03) March 22, 2021

