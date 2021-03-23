IND vs ENG: England’s Matt Parkinson gets brutally trolled for his vulgar tweets on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

  • India and England are facing each other in the first ODI at Pune.

  • Matt Parkinson's insulting tweets on Kohli and Dhoni have resurfaced.

Matt Parkinson old tweets on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli get viral (Image Source: Twitter)
After the Test and T20I series, the action has moved towards the One-Day International (ODI) series between India and England. The first ODI of the three-match series began in Pune on Tuesday, with England winning the toss and asking India to bat first.

Ahead of the ODI series, the visitors had announced their squad, and spinner Matt Parkinson was added to the side. Parkinson has so far played two ODIs and as many T20Is. Although the leg-spinner could not get a chance to feature in England’s playing XI for the first ODI, but he started trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Parkinson’s old tweets concerning Indian cricketers from 2012 to 2014 have resurfaced online, where he used some derogatory language.  The 24-year-old had called Team India players ‘cheat’ and termed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former international MS Dhoni as ‘disgraces’. In some of his other tweets, he even called Kohli arrogant.

The bowler has deleted many of these tweets, but Indian fans have managed to dig them up again after taking screenshots.

(Image Source: Twitter)

Here is how Twitter reacted:

