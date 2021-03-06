IND vs ENG: ‘Heartbroken’ – Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar misses out on his maiden century in 4th Test

  • Washington Sundar scored a brilliant unbeaten 96 against England in the 4th Test.

  • India posted a total of 365 runs in their first innings.

Washington Sundar misses out to score his maiden Test century (Image Source: Twitter)

Washington Sundar missed out to score his maiden century by four runs in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium after India got all out for 365 runs in their first innings. The hosts gave 160 runs lead to England.

When Axar Patel was run out for 43 runs, Sundar just needed four runs to get to his first hundred in the longest format. However, he was left stranded on 96 as Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma were removed for ducks. England all-rounder Ben Stokes sent back both Siraj and Ishant in the same over to make sure Sundar stays unbeaten on 96 at the other end.

Earlier, the home team began Day 3 with an overnight score of 293/7. From there, Sundar and Axar built a strong partnership of 106 runs for the eighth wicket. The crucial stand was broken after Axar got run out in the 114th over.

Indian batsmen unbeaten in the 90s with no partners left:

  • Gundappa Viswanath – 97* v WI, Chennai 1974/75
  • Dilip Vengsarkar – 98* v SL, Colombo 1985
  • Ravichandran Ashwin – 91* v ENG, Kolkata 2012/13
  • Washington Sundar – 96* v ENG, Ahmedabad 2020/21 *

At lunch, England have scored six runs without any loss, and they trail by 154 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

