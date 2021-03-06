IND vs ENG: ‘Heartbroken’ – Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar misses out on his maiden century in 4th Test

Washington Sundar missed out to score his maiden century by four runs in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium after India got all out for 365 runs in their first innings. The hosts gave 160 runs lead to England.

When Axar Patel was run out for 43 runs, Sundar just needed four runs to get to his first hundred in the longest format. However, he was left stranded on 96 as Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma were removed for ducks. England all-rounder Ben Stokes sent back both Siraj and Ishant in the same over to make sure Sundar stays unbeaten on 96 at the other end.

Earlier, the home team began Day 3 with an overnight score of 293/7. From there, Sundar and Axar built a strong partnership of 106 runs for the eighth wicket. The crucial stand was broken after Axar got run out in the 114th over.

Indian batsmen unbeaten in the 90s with no partners left:

Gundappa Viswanath – 97* v WI, Chennai 1974/75

– 97* v WI, Chennai 1974/75 Dilip Vengsarkar – 98* v SL, Colombo 1985

– 98* v SL, Colombo 1985 Ravichandran Ashwin – 91* v ENG, Kolkata 2012/13

– 91* v ENG, Kolkata 2012/13 Washington Sundar – 96* v ENG, Ahmedabad 2020/21 *

At lunch, England have scored six runs without any loss, and they trail by 154 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Feel really bad for @Sundarwashi5 But he must feel really proud the way he batted and contributed to the Team when required. I am sure he will definitely get more opportunities to score 💯s #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HKYroRNwlI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

No Ton for Washington….but was by no means any less. Cricket’s obsession with numbers/milestones must not take anything away from this stellar effort. His batting is commanding a place in the side…now, to pick a few more wickets. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2021

I wanted Washington to get his 100 with Siraj at the other end, mainly to see Siraj’s reaction 😊

Well played young champ 👏👏👏@Sundarwashi5 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 6, 2021

These young guns are on a roll ,Well played @Sundarwashi5 n @akshar2026 What n inning , it’s as good as a 💯!! Very imp partnership washi- akshar !! Team India 🇮🇳 in the driving position #AhmedabadTest #INDvsENG — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) March 6, 2021

Feel for you @Sundarwashi5 ! Keep batting like this & you are going to score a lot of tons in test cricket! A superb match winning knock for #TeamIndia ! #INDvsENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vQeuk5Ox2I — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 6, 2021

Washing'TON' Sundar

I was waiting to write this…but it's okay, I'm sure I'll use this very soon!

Fabulous knock @Sundarwashi5 👌🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ugnEsVUOzh — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 6, 2021

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function😅

But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

Washington Sundar 96* – deserved a century.

Axar's run out was against the run of play!

Washington has the potential to play in the Indian team as a batsman — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 6, 2021

A shame Siraj and Ishant didn't offer to carry Washington up the stairs there. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 6, 2021

Oh @Sundarwashi5, wasn't to be but very well played. There will be more centuries. It was batting of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

Hard luck Sundar! Those four runs would have made more memorable with numbers but India has always obsessed with the 90s so don't worry. This was an excellent innings under pressure. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 6, 2021

I Sharma and Siraj fall quickly. Sundar misses out on his century! He walks off 96*. Feel devastated for him! But it’s his highest Test score. What a brilliant young talent he is! On ya Washi! A delight to watch. HUGE things coming for him. India leads by 160. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 6, 2021

Very unfortunate that he wasn’t able to get a much deserved hundred but what he has done is he has set India up to win this game and the series. Superb effort @Sundarwashi5 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 6, 2021

You gotta feel for Sundar 😢😭 Remained stranded on 85 in Chennai, and today he stays unbeaten on 96 as Stokes knocks Siraj over 😢 🇮🇳 have been bowled out for 365, lead by 160 runs 💪#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 6, 2021

Well, that is brutal on Sundar. If it was down to me, I’d transfer four leg byes from the extras column to his run tally. — daniel norcross (@norcrosscricket) March 6, 2021

Sundar deserved a ton. He hardly put a foot wrong in that innings… — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 6, 2021

Oh that’s such a rough deal. Deprived of a Washing-ton after such a wonderful innings. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 6, 2021

Feel for Washington Sundar, unbeaten on 96 from 174 balls including 10 fours and 1 six – missed out his maiden hundred by 4 runs as India has been all-out for 365 runs in first innings. Painful end to a great knock under pressure. pic.twitter.com/UyKeBAVRfM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2021

Back-to-back wickets for Ben Stokes after he gets rid of Ishant and Siraj within four deliveries. Sundar stays unbeaten on 96*, missing out on a well-deserved century 😔 🇮🇳 – 365 all out#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 6, 2021

Surely all cricket fans feel bad for Washington Sundar….genuine talent…played great once again, but stranded AGAIN….so close to a maiden test ton. Will make many in the future 🏏 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) March 6, 2021