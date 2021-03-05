IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rishabh Pant smacks a jaw-dropping reverse-flick shot off James Anderson in final Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant once again showed his ‘A-Game’ and emerged as the rescue man for Team India in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pant put hosts in a strong position after smashing his third Test century and first in home conditions. Pant reached the three-figure mark in grand style as he slammed a powerful six towards the mid-wicket region.

The 23-year-old smashed 13 fours and two sixes in his breathtaking knock of 101 runs. Apart from hitting the hundred, Pant also grabbed eyeballs with an audacious shot. It all happened on the first ball of 83rd over bowled by English pacer James Anderson.

The England veteran had a new ball in hand and was looking to do some damage to Indians; however, Pant was in a different shell altogether. The right-armer came round the stumps and bowled a fuller delivery, but Pant played an outrageous reverse lap over the slip cordon for a boundary.

Here is the video:

I don’t think anyone has had the skill audacity to do that to Jimmy Anderson (in a Test) before #INDvENG #astonishing pic.twitter.com/T3snjDstW5 — simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 5, 2021

I just see the ball and react: Pant on his fearless innings

Pant made 101 runs before Anderson, against whom he played the funky shot, dismissed him. The Delhi-lad formed a crucial partnership of 113-runs with Washington Sundar for the seventh wicket. After the end of the days play, Pant revealed that he plays as per the situation. The left-handed attacking batsman said that he just sees the ball and reacts, which is his USP.

“I like to play according to the situation. I just see the ball and react to it; that’s the USP of my cricket. That’s what I think,” Pant told Laxman Sivaramakrishnan at the end of days play.

When Pant was asked whether he plays fascinating shots to entertain fans, he said: “I like to play my cricket and make my team win. If the crowd is getting entertained, I am happy to do that.”