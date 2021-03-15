IND vs ENG: Ishan Kishan dedicates ‘Player of the Match’ award to a special person

A couple of hours after getting his India cap, Ishan Kishan scored a half-century in his debut game to make the occasion even more special. The youngster reached his fifty off just 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, becoming only the second Indian batsman to register a half-century on his T20I debut.

The record for the first India batsman scoring a half-century on T20I debut belongs to Ajinkya Rahane, who slammed 61 off 39 against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 31, 2011.

At the post-match presentation, Ishan revealed that his 56-run knock was for his coach’s father, who passed away a few days ago.

“My coach’s dad passed away a few days back and this innings was for him. I wanted to prove myself because he said you have to score at least fifty for my Dad. So I want to dedicate this award to him,” Kishan said after he was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his scintillating half-century in the second T20I against England that helped India win by seven wickets.

The southpaw also admitted that he would have loved to finish the game for his side, but is happy with what he was able to accomplish in his first international appearance.

“Wanted to finish the game and I knew there was a senior player batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn’t finish the game. I don’t know if I’m going to get this feeling again (on making India debut), but I’m really proud and happy and I want to thank all my coaches, seniors and everyone who helped me get here. Now it’s my time to show them what I’ve got. I had a lot of hunger in me for this innings,” Kishan added.