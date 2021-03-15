IND vs ENG: ‘Oye, chaaro taraf ghoom ke bat dikha’: Virat Kohli reminds Ishan Kishan about his maiden fifty

Ishan Kishan smacked a fearless half-century in his debut game for India in the second T20I against England on Sunday.

Hailed for his superb knock of 56 (32) on social media, Kishan in a post-match interview with his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal that he wasn’t aware of reaching the 50-run mark when he hit a six off Adil Rashid in the 10th over.

Speaking to Yuzi for his popular ‘Chahal TV’ segment, Kishan was asked to reveal why there was a slight delay in raising his bat to the spectators seated at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here’s how Ishan Kishan completed his maiden half-century:

KISHAN 50 🔥 and what a way to get it! Magnificent. What a debut this is! 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/xfcDRc2CGU — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

“Jab fifty ho gayi aap dekhne mein aaya tha apne do-teen second bat nahi uthaya. Aapko pata nahi tha aapki fifty ho gayi hai? Thoda nervous ho gaye the? (When you reached fifty, we saw a slight delay when you raised the bat. Did you not know you had scored a half-century? Were you nervous?),” Chahal quizzed Kishan after India levelled the five-match series (1-1).

Kishan, in his response, said that he wasn’t nervous, but he failed to notice that he has completed his half-century. He added that he wasn’t the one who went big on celebrations after reaching the milestones. It was only after Indian skipper Virat Kohli called out to him to show his bat to the crowd as he has completed his maiden fifty in international cricket.

“Virat bhai ki peeche se awaaz aati hai ‘Oye, chaaro taraf ghoom ke bat dikha. Sab ko bat dikha, pehla match hai tera, bahut achhe’ (Virat said show your bat to the crowds all around the park. Show your bat, it’s your first match),” Kishan revealed.