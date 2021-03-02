IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma’s viral ‘lazy’ pic sparks a meme fest

  • Rohit Sharma triggers meme fest online with his 'laying down on the ground' image.

  • The fourth and final Test between India and England starts on Thursday.

Fans made hilarious Rohit Sharma memes (Image Source: Twitter)

The third Test between India and England at the refurbished Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in just two days. This has triggered a debate apropos the quality of the pitch used in the match. Several experts of the game and former cricketers reacted with some criticising the nature of the track, while some backed the surface.

In the mid of all the reactions, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has triggered a hilarious meme-fest on social media after he shared a photo of himself wondering about the pitch.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Mumbaikar shared a photograph of him laying on the ground with a caption saying: “Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test.”

Rohit can be seen in the relaxed pose donning an orange t-shirt and sun hat, with his legs folded upwards. The picture quickly attracted the attention of many, including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who too responded funnily and wrote: “And you make fun of me for lazing around like this”.

Not only Rohit’s spouse, several fans too chipped in and had some fun with his image. While some came up with humorous captions using Rohit’s photo in relatable situations, others photoshopped it in many popular movie scenes.

Check out some of the interesting reactions here:

Earlier, Rohit had progressed six places to achieve a career-best eighth position in the Men’s Test Player Rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (February 28). The ‘Hitman’ earned 742 rating points after his impressive performance in the low-scoring third Test.

The fourth and final Test of the series starts on Thursday (March 04) at Motera Stadium – the same place where the third match took place. India are ahead with 2-1 in the four-match series, and if they manage to register a victory in the final Test, the Virat Kohli and Co. will qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
