IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma’s viral ‘lazy’ pic sparks a meme fest

The third Test between India and England at the refurbished Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in just two days. This has triggered a debate apropos the quality of the pitch used in the match. Several experts of the game and former cricketers reacted with some criticising the nature of the track, while some backed the surface.

In the mid of all the reactions, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has triggered a hilarious meme-fest on social media after he shared a photo of himself wondering about the pitch.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Mumbaikar shared a photograph of him laying on the ground with a caption saying: “Wondering what the pitch would be like for 4th test.”

Rohit can be seen in the relaxed pose donning an orange t-shirt and sun hat, with his legs folded upwards. The picture quickly attracted the attention of many, including his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who too responded funnily and wrote: “And you make fun of me for lazing around like this”.

Not only Rohit’s spouse, several fans too chipped in and had some fun with his image. While some came up with humorous captions using Rohit’s photo in relatable situations, others photoshopped it in many popular movie scenes.

Check out some of the interesting reactions here:

outside a stall, rohit spotted eagerly waiting for his vadapav pic.twitter.com/thxJkn9vsV — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 28, 2021

You waiting for your salary from beginning of month : pic.twitter.com/KGRRpl84ei — Aman_Chain (@Amanprabhat9) March 1, 2021

Boys having sleepover before exam to study. pic.twitter.com/UFAk6Ze80e — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 1, 2021

Mujhe kaab captain banayenge ye log!! pic.twitter.com/mXR93qx3vt — Deba🌌⛼🌠 (@being__anxious) March 1, 2021

Rohit sharma in the Land of Lilliputs pic.twitter.com/DqPppJZTzc — HeMan (@royhly_) March 1, 2021

History Class is Going on Whole Class :_ pic.twitter.com/sJRgNkVeD7 — Radian⚡𝗥 𝗗 📖 (@imramdyal) March 1, 2021

Didn't notice, Rohit had a cameo in Tare Zameen Par. pic.twitter.com/grPBp1G4F4 — The Sculpture (@theSculpture_) March 1, 2021

Rohit sharma with some Csk players taking vitamin D.. pic.twitter.com/YUffvSuLsa — नादान परिंदे 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) March 1, 2021

Teacher :- chhuti hone vaali h sb head down kr lo ……. Whole class:- pic.twitter.com/PV4eyxXuqr — MainKiyaanJi👄(trying to be active)😓 (@shalusterr) March 1, 2021

Ye Virat ka kuch karna padega pic.twitter.com/F9UShVNTA5 — Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) March 1, 2021

Me after putting my phone on charge : pic.twitter.com/RR56k06BPf — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) March 1, 2021

Pogo channel change karke News channel karne se Papa se naaraaz Munna!! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/3UMwIaIf5s — Three Eyed Raul!!! (@RauLShah3) March 1, 2021

*Principal Malhotra talking to Ms. Briganza on the bed* (KKHH) pic.twitter.com/t0TMpQxfIq — D J 2.0 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) February 28, 2021

Every dhoni fan like rohit was watching him sleeping peacefully on that day❤️ pic.twitter.com/BsSFlDUnPV — sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) March 1, 2021

Earlier, Rohit had progressed six places to achieve a career-best eighth position in the Men’s Test Player Rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (February 28). The ‘Hitman’ earned 742 rating points after his impressive performance in the low-scoring third Test.

The fourth and final Test of the series starts on Thursday (March 04) at Motera Stadium – the same place where the third match took place. India are ahead with 2-1 in the four-match series, and if they manage to register a victory in the final Test, the Virat Kohli and Co. will qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.