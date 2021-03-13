IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer mercilessly trolls Michael Vaughan for his ‘MI better team than India’ claim

After India lost to England in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, former England skipper Michael Vaughan asserted that Mumbai Indians (MI) are a better T20 team than Virat Kohli-led side.

The five-match leg opener turned out to be a one-sided affair as Eoin Morgan and Co. defeated India by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. After put to bat first, the hosts could only manage to post 124/7 on the scoreboard.

Except for Shreyas Iyer, no other Indian batsmen was able to cross the 25-run mark. Iyer showed his superior skills and scored a gutsy half-century to take his side beyond 120 score. The Mumbaikar smashed 67 from 48 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries, including a six.

After India’s terrible batting performance, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote that the Mumbai-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team are better than the current home side.

“The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI !!! #JustSaying #INDvENG” tweeted Vaughan.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is broadly popular for his wittiest responses on social media, replied to Vaughan’s tweet and wrote: “Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael.”

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Jaffer’s reference was to those English players who were born in other countries before representing England in international cricket.

For instance, England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan, pace duo of Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan, spinner Adil Rashid, opener Jason Roy, all-rounder Ben Stokes and middle-order batter Dawid Malan were not born in England but made it to the highest level in the English cricket team.

Coming back to the first T20I, it was only India’s second defeat in T20I cricket since the beginning of 2020. The ‘Men in Blue’ have been dominant in the shortest format of the game and will be eager to bounce back when they take on England in the next match scheduled to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad.