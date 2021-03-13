Twitter Reactions: England crush India by 8 wickets in first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the series

  • India lost the first T20I against England by 8 wickets.

  • Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for India.

England beat India in 1st T20I (Pic Source: Twitter)
England outplayed India to register a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first T20 International of the five-match series in Ahmedabad on Friday.

After opting to field first, England bowlers never allowed India to get off the blocks. India lost KL Rahul for one, captain Virat Kohli for a duck, and before they could resist these two blows, Shikhar Dhawan too fell cheaply.

Rishabh Pant played some stunning shots, but once he got out for 21, India’s hopes of setting a big total were gone.

If Shreyas Iyer hadn’t played a superb inning of 67, India might not have crossed the three-figure mark.

In reply, England chased 125 runs riding on a 49-run knock from opener Jason Roy. They reached the target in 15.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Brief scores:

India 124/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 21, Shreyas Iyer 67; Jofra Archer 3-23) lost to England 130/2 in (Jason Roy 49, Jos Buttler 28, Jonny Bairstow 26 not out) by eight wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

