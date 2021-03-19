IND vs ENG – WATCH: Ben Stokes takes a flying catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya in 4th T20I

Team India bounced back in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England after registering a thrilling victory in the fourth game at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. This win also helped the hosts to level the five-match series 2-2 with one fixture to go.

During the game, Ben Stokes pulled off a sensational catch in the penultimate over of India’s innings to dismiss all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It all happened in the 19th over when England pacer Mark Wood banged the ball short outside off stump, and Pandya slapped the white leather towards the covers for a flat hit. But, Stokes exhibited superior cricketing athleticism and dived towards his left to take a screamer.

Here is the video:

No No You Cannot do that Ben Stokes … pic.twitter.com/nT1DMXAFht — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) March 18, 2021

On account of Suryakumar Yadav’s 31-ball 57 and contributions from Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30), India posted 185/8 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for England with 4 wickets.

In reply, the hosts managed to score 177/8 in their full quota of overs despite Jason Roy and Stokes’ quick forties. Shardul Thakur (3/42), Pandya (2/16) and Rahul Chahar (2/35) kept Eoin Morgan & Co. under pressure and sealed the do-or-die match for the hosts.