Twitter reactions: India level series against England in a last-ball thriller at Ahmedabad

  • India defeated England in the fourth T20I to level the series.

  • Surya Kumar Yadav scored a fantastic half-century in his second game.

India beat England in 4th T20I (Pic Source: Twitter)
In a thrilling encounter between India and England which went to the wire, the Virat Kohli-led side held their nerves and registered a sensational victory to level the five-match series 2-2 on Thursday.

The hosts needed 23 runs to defend with Shardul Thakur to ball the final over, and Jofra Archer almost took his side to win by hitting a four and a six. Thakur then bowled two wides to make it 10 off 3 balls. But, he held his cool and managed to seal the deal.

Jason Roy (40 off 27) and Ben Stokes (46 off 23 balls) shined with the bat but failed to take their side over the finish line.

Earlier, Surya Kumar Yadav made a half-century on his second T20I. Surya, who did not get to bat in his debut game, finished with 57 off 31 balls before being dismissed on a controversial call. He brought up his maiden fifty off just 28 balls.

Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18 balls) accelerated in the death overs to help India post 185/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.