IND vs ENG – WATCH: Hardik Pandya enjoys Virat Kohli’s sixes from the non-striker end

India captain Virat Kohli was in his beast mode during the third T20I against England on Tuesday (March 16). His exceptional knock of unbeaten 77 guided India to a respectable total.

But that wasn’t enough for his side as England comfortably chased the set target with eight wickets in hand.

Kohli walked in at No. 4 when India lost both their openers inside five overs. The Indian skipper, however, kept on rotating the strike with an odd boundary here or there. He played a scratchy inning until Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal in the 15th over. At that point, Kohli was on 28 off 29 balls and was struggling to time the ball.

Soon, a four and a six off Jofra Archer in the next over helped Virat in breaking the shackles. He became an unstoppable beast after that over and ripped into England’s star bowler of the night Mark Wood.

Kohli hit two sixes and a four of Wood’s last over. His range of shots even impressed power-hitter Hardik Pandya at the other end.

Relive the moment here:

Kohli and Pandya added a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 33 balls, setting a 157-run target for the visitors.

But it wasn’t enough as Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 83 off 52 balls powered England to victory in 18.2 overs.