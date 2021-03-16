Twitter reactions: Jos Buttler steamrolls India with a blistering knock in 3rd T20I

  • England beat India in the third T20I in Ahmedabad.

  • Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls.

Jos Buttler (Image Source: Twitter)
England’s explosive batsman Jos Buttler exhibited his ‘A-Game’ in the third T20I of the five-match series against India at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Buttler took Indian bowlers to the cleaners and smashed them right from the word go. His attacking performance with the willow powered England to crush India by 8 wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored unbeaten 83 runs from just 52 deliveries at an impressive strike-rate of 159.62. Buttler slammed nine boundaries, including four gigantic sixes and took his side over the finish line in 18.2 overs.

Apart from Buttler, Jonny Bairstow also remained not out after he smashed 40 from 28 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli continued from where he left in the second T20I, which the hosts had won by seven wickets.

Kohli was the lone warrior in the Indian innings on Tuesday night as he smashed unbeaten 77 runs from 46 deliveries to take ‘Men in Blue’ to a competitive total. Except for the Delhi-lad, India’s top-order didn’t contribute enough.

Rohit Sharma scored 15 runs, while Ishan Kishan added only 4 runs. Indian opener KL Rahul continued his bad patch and went back for another duck in the series.

After Kohli, Rishabh Pant was the second top-scorer for the home team. He made 25 off 20 balls before getting run-out.

Fast bowler Mark Wood was the pick of the bowler for the visiting side. He bagged three wickets for 31 in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

