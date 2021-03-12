IND vs ENG: WATCH – KL Rahul produces a jaw-dropping effort to save a certain six in 1st T20I

In the first T20I of the five-match series between India and England, the Eoin Morgan-led side registered a comfortable victory. The visitors successfully chased down the paltry target of 125 in 15.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

There weren’t too many positive moments for Team India except Shreyas Iyer‘s knock with the bat and KL Rahul‘s incredible effort in the outfield. Rahul replicated Sanju Samson in an outstanding exhibition of fielding on the boundary to save a certain six.

It all happened on the first ball of the fifth over of England’s innings when Jos Buttler slammed Axar Patel towards the long-off boundary. However, Rahul jumped high at the perfect time to grab the ball in the first place and then had the presence of mind to throw it back in the field before he landed beyond the rope.

Watch the video here:

What an Effort from KL Rahul to save a 6 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/k7hKiVGXNm — Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) March 12, 2021

England beat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series

After put to bat first, Team India never really got the right momentum to post even a competitive total on the scoreboard. Rahul, who did a phenomenal job while fielding, failed to contribute with the willow after Jofra Archer sent him back to the pavilion for 1 run only.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan (4) and Virat Kohli also couldn’t score in double digits. In fact, the Indian skipper was dismissed on a duck by English spinner Adil Rashid. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did entertain with some funky shots in the middle before Ben Stokes packed his inning for 21.

Iyer was the main highlight in India’s innings. The Mumbaikar scored a gutsy half-century and scored 67 runs from 48 balls to take his team to 124/7.

In reply, the visitors chased down the target inside 17 overs to go 1-0 up the series. English opener Jason Roy completely demolished Indian bowling as he smashed 49 from 32 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Dawid Malan (24 no) and Jonny Bairstow (26 no) remained unbeaten to take England over the finish line.