IND vs ENG 2021, 1st T20I : Cricket fraternity in awe of Rishabh Pant’s reverse lap six off Jofra Archer

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is widely known for entertaining his fans across the world with breathtaking shots. The left-handed attacking batsman once again gave a glimpse of his amazing ability when he came to bat in the ongoing first T20I of the five-match series against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the fourth over of India innings bowled by pacer Jofra Archer, Pant pulled off a fascinating shot, just like he did in the fourth Test to James Anderson. The explosive batsman moved back to give himself a little bit of room and reverse-flicked Archer for a six.

It was a fast delivery, clocked around 141 kmph. However, Pant stood straight and placed the bat at the right time to flick the white leather over the slip cordon to collect the maximum run.

Here is the video:

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the remarkable shot played by Pant. Yuvi termed the Delhi-lad as a fearless cricketer.

“This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot, I don’t know what to call it! But @RishabhPant17, hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20” tweeted Yuvraj.

This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don’t know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 12, 2021

Ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was also famous for his power-hitting, was in complete awe of Pant. He believed that the Indian wicketkeeper has played the greatest shots in cricket.

“Holy smokes! Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket. Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6,” Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6. 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2021

Former India batsman VVS Laxman heaped praises on Pant and hoped to bail out India from troubles.

“What an incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests. #INDvENG” tweeted Laxman.

What a incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ggUfOqBU85 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 12, 2021

However, Laxman’s wish couldn’t get fulfilled as Pant only managed to score 21 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and a six. He came to bat when the hosts were two wickets down for 3 runs only. He added 17-runs with Shikhar Dhawan for the third wicket before Mark Wood cleaned up Dhawan.

Pant then stitched 28-runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer before giving a simple catch to Jonny Bairstow while going for another glory shot. However, Iyer stood out like a wall against England bowlers and kept batting until the final over when he got out for a well-made 67 runs from 48 deliveries. Riding on Iyer’s knock, India posted 124/7 in their allotted 20 overs.