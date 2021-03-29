IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rishabh Pant leaves Adil Rashid shell-shocked with his unorthodox cricketing shots

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant continued his purple patch in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. He once again took the English bowlers to the cleaners and slammed a brilliant 62-ball 78, helping India post a daunting total of 329 runs on the board.

Pant’s stunning knock in the series-decider was laced with five fours and four sixes as the left-hander played some glorious shots across the ground.

In the 23rd over of the first innings, England spinner Adil Rashid bowled a leg-break to Pant, but the 33-year-old was left stunned as the Indian youngster went deep into the crease, closed his bat early to hit a helicopter shot that eventually earned him four runs.

Rishabh Pant is a freak: Michael Vaughan

Lauding Pant for his flamboyant style of batting, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan called the Indian left-batsman a ‘freak’. He also advised other young lads not to try and copy the way Pant plays his shots as his style might not work for everyone.

“I think he [Pant] is just a freak. He just does things his way. I would not suggest many to try and play the way Rishabh Pant does, because he is so unique,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“One thing I would say to the youngsters watching Rishabh Pant is just his mindset. He looks so relaxed. When he goes out, and the pressure was on, he just looks like he is playing in the park. He is not playing for India, he is just playing cricket which he has played for many, many years. Be it U11s, U15s, U19s, and now the national team – it’s just a game of cricket for him. And that’s such a refreshing attitude and it’s very difficult to have that attitude,” he added.

Meanwhile, India pulled off a 7-run win in the 3rd ODI to clinch the series 2-1. All-rounder Sam Curran put up a brave fight for England as he hammered 95 runs in 83 balls to take the visitors close to a win, which once looked improbable. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan held his nerve to bowl a superb last over to ensure that the hosts end the tour by winning in all three formats.