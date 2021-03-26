IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rohit Sharma outfoxes Jason Roy with a sensational run-out in 2nd ODI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma failed to impress with the bat in the second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. But he compensated that with a tremendous fielding effort to dismiss Jason Roy.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 17th over of England’s chase when Roy tapped the ball towards the short mid-wicket and ran for a single. However, then a terrible mix-up took place between Roy and his batting partner Jonny Bairstow as the pair found themselves in the middle of the pitch.

In the meantime, Rohit dived to his right to stop the ball and soon threw it to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who dislodged the bails quickly to sent the English opener back into the pavilion.

Here is the video:

Roy run out for 5⃣5⃣! Brilliant Rohit fielding forces an England mix-up and the 110-run stand is broken. #INDvENG 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📱 Live blog 👉 https://t.co/QfesXaaphu pic.twitter.com/FxtPEbhygT — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) March 26, 2021

England defeated India in the second ODI

Replicating their performance from the previous match, Roy and Bairstow once again put together a counter-attacking opening partnership. The duo added 110 runs in just 16.3 overs before Roy met the run-out. He scored 55 off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

After losing Roy, England formed another crucial partnership of 175 runs for the second wicket between Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Bairstow, who missed out on scoring a century in the series opener, reached the triple-figure in the second game. He made 124 off 112 balls before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him.

On the other hand, Stokes played a blistering knock of 99 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 190.38. The southpaw smashed 4 fours and 10 humungous sixes. The attacking inning from the English top-order helped the visitors chase down the massive target of 337 in 43.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, KL Rahul hit his fifth ODI ton to take India to 336/6 in 50 overs. Apart from Rahul, Indian skipper Virat Kohli (66) and Pant (77) also shined with the bat.