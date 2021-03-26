Twitter reactions: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant power India to 336 in 2nd ODI vs England

India batsman KL Rahul displayed his top-game and smashed a sensational century in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

It was Rahul’s first ODI century against England and second at home. He was under immense pressure ahead of the ODI leg as he had a disappointing T20I series.

The Karnataka batsman had only managed 1, 0, 0, 14 before he was dropped. However, Rahul got Virat Kohli’s backing, and the former repaid the faith shown in him by smashing an unbeaten 62 that helped India to a 66-run win in the first ODI.

And in the second ODI, Rahul scored 108 from 114 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, before Tom Curran dismissed him in the 45th over.

Apart from Rahul, captain Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also shined with the bat. Kohli smashed 66 from 79 balls, while Pant slammed 77 off just 40 deliveries.

Pant scored runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 192.50, hitting three fours and seven humungous maximums. Hardik also played a cameo of 16-ball 35 to take India to 336/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Top class 💯 this from a very Versatile Batsman @klrahul11 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2021

Well played @klrahul11 Fabulous 💯 Loved the shot selection and the way you paced your innings. Keep it up. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WRg5UlaIha — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 26, 2021

Rahul needed just a little time for himself while batting, to get back into form. 50 overs cricket allows one that time. Important that he carries this form/confidence now.👏👏👏#KLRahul — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 26, 2021

KL needed this ton. The ODI format gives a batsman the chance to get your eye in. Or rather you can take a few more deliveries to get your eye in. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 26, 2021

Well played KLassy Rahul 💯 can't keep @klrahul11 quiet for too long 🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 26, 2021

Talk about unleashing Rishabh Pant! He’s just brought up his 50 off 28 balls. You can’t not love watching him play! He brings energy, excitement and great cricket. Love a bit of Pant action. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 26, 2021

Irrespective of who picks how many wickets, If India wins this game, my Man of the match is Rishab Pant. If not for his blitzkrieg, getting to even 300 would’ve been difficult. Pant’s innings was the impactful one #DoddaMathu #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) March 26, 2021

The last two ODI 100s for India have come from KL Rahul

#294 – 112 v NZ at Mount Maunganui 11 Feb 2020

#295 – 100* v Ind at Pune today#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 26, 2021

I would honestly like to know which bowler would like to bowl to Pant, in this form? I don’t think that there would be any!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 26, 2021

Pant. Quality. Surely has to play every game for India going forward. No debate. Match-winner! — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 26, 2021

To all the critics – KL Rahul has started keeping them quiet in white ball format. pic.twitter.com/lPAue1izBM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul ➞ 108

Rishabh Pant ➞ 77

Virat Kohli ➞ 66 A strong batting performance has powered India to 336/6 in the second ODI 👀#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/t8SUo38VoP pic.twitter.com/axAGv101Lo — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

More to come.. Pant 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YPRb180E1h — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 26, 2021