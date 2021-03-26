Twitter reactions: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant power India to 336 in 2nd ODI vs England

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • KL Rahul smashed his 5th century in ODIs on Friday.

  • Rishab Pant and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (Image Source: @BCCI)
Advertisement

India batsman KL Rahul displayed his top-game and smashed a sensational century in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

It was Rahul’s first ODI century against England and second at home. He was under immense pressure ahead of the ODI leg as he had a disappointing T20I series.

The Karnataka batsman had only managed 1, 0, 0, 14 before he was dropped. However, Rahul got Virat Kohli’s backing, and the former repaid the faith shown in him by smashing an unbeaten 62 that helped India to a 66-run win in the first ODI.

And in the second ODI, Rahul scored 108 from 114 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, before Tom Curran dismissed him in the 45th over.

Apart from Rahul, captain Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also shined with the bat. Kohli smashed 66 from 79 balls, while Pant slammed 77 off just 40 deliveries.

Pant scored runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 192.50, hitting three fours and seven humungous maximums. Hardik also played a cameo of 16-ball 35 to take India to 336/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: KL Rahul, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.