IND vs ENG: WATCH – Virat Kohli caught up in heated exchange with Jos Buttler during the fifth T20I

India skipper Virat Kohli could risk a ban after being caught up in a heated altercation with England opener Jos Buttler after the latter was dismissed in the series-deciding fifth T20I on Saturday.

In the 13th over of England’s chase, Buttler’s attempt of playing an aerial shot against India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led to his dismissal. However, the English batsman was apparently unhappy with the ‘send-off’ given by Kohli and umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene to calm the latter down.

Kohli earlier came under scrutiny for arguing with the on-field umpire in the second Test against England but escaped punishment then.

The stoush with Buttler though could leave the Indian talisman in hot water given it could lead to a charge under the ICC’s code of conduct, with article 2.5, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his dismissal during an international match.”

Here’s the video:

Talking about the match, Rohit Sharma’s sensational 64, Kohli’s well-crafted 80 and Bhuvneshwar’s miserly spell (4-0-15-2) in a high scoring encounter helped India beat England by 36 runs in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium and seal the series 3-2.

At a time when runs flowed, @BhuviOfficial proved to be at his economical best taking 2️⃣ crucial wickets 🙌🏻 Superb comeback in Blue for Bhuvi🔝#TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/K8vJkQJoMV — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

Both teams now move to Pune where they will play a three-match ODI series from Tuesday (March 23).