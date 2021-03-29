IND vs ENG – WATCH: Virat Kohli takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Adil Rashid

During the third and final ODI against England, India captain Virat Kohli led from the front in the field to grab a stunner to remove Adil Rashid.

It all happened in the 40th over of the second innings, bowled by Shardul Thakur. Rashid had hit the ball in the air towards extra cover, but Kohli dived full length and put his left hand out to complete an extraordinary catch, ending the 57-run partnership between Rashid (19) and Sam Curran for the eighth wicket.

Kohli’s catch shifted the momentum in India’s favour, with England needing 73 runs off 64 balls. But, young Curran kept going and put on a 60-run stand with No. 10 Mark Wood, nearly taking the tourists over the finish line. The left-handed all-rounder remained unbeaten on 95 off 83 balls.

Earlier, English bowlers bundled out Kohli & Co. for 329 in 48.2 overs after opting to field first. Despite losing wickets in clusters, India scored a competitive total on the board, thanks to quickfire individual half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (78), Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Hardik Pandya (64).

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s breathtaking catch:

Always 100 percent on the field #ViratKohli #topcatch — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2021