IND vs ENG: WATCH – Washington Sundar loses cool at Jonny Bairstow after missing Dawid Malan’s catch

India all-rounder Washington Sundar lost his cool at England’s Jonny Bairstow in the second innings of the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The incident took place in the 14th over when Dawid Malan chipped a delivery from Sundar, and the latter went for a catch off his own delivery. However, Sundar failed to reach the ball as Bairstow came on his way while trying to get back in his crease.

Sundar was left perturbed with Bairstow’s reaction and reacted angrily after the ball hit the English batsman on the helmet during the process.

Before the argument could become more intense, on-field umpire Nitin Menon barged in and normalized the situation.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Team India got off to a shaky start in the five-match series with a crushing 8-wicket defeat in the opening game.

“We weren’t aware enough of what we had to do on that kind of pitch,” captain Kohli said at the end of the match.

India batsmen came a cropper against England’s fast bowlers, who regularly breached the 140 kmph mark. The hosts’ top three scored only five runs together, and Shreyas Iyer was the only one to cross 25 with his 67 off 48.

Kohli also said that his team would have to come up with “clarity of plans” in the next game, which will be held at the same ground on Sunday (March 14).

“We just weren’t aware enough of what we had to do on that kind of pitch. I think lack of execution of the shots that we tried to play out there in the middle is something we have to address as batsmen that it wasn’t an ideal day on the park.

“You have to accept your faults, come back in the next game with a bit more intent, clarity of plans, what are the areas you want to hit.”