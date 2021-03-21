India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against England in 5th T20I

Indian players have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International on Saturday (March 20).

The ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction as Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli, who was found guilty of the offence, has accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charges against the hosts’ captain.

India defeated England by 36 runs in the high-scoring thriller and clinched the five-match series 3-2 in their favour.

England were penalised 20 per cent of their match fees for falling one over short of the target against India in the 4th T20I.

After completing the Test and T20I series, both teams will now face each other in the three-match ODI leg starting from March 23 in Pune.