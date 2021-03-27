India vs England 2021, 3rd ODI: Preview – Keen battle expected in the series decider

India and England are set to face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series at Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday (March 28). This is also the final match of long England’s India tour, which had begun from the Test series. Post the Test leg, both teams met in the T20I battle. The home side managed to win both the series.

The ODI leg is currently poised at 1-1, with both sides winning one game each. India will focus on registering victory in the third ODI to seal yet another series. On the other hand, England will give everything to triumph the final ODI in order to end the tour on a high note.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the MCA stadium has shown in the previous two games that it is a batting paradise. Both the matches had been high-scoring encounters, and fans may expect another cracker of a game.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 102 | India Won: 54 | England Won: 43 | Tied: 2 | No result: 3

Playing Combination:

India

Indian batting had been quite good in the series. The only concern for Virat Kohli and Co. is the lack of a high run-rate in the middle period, as they have been phenomenal in the death overs.

Kuldeep Yadav is most likely to get replaced with Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been warming the bench for a while now. Another possible change could be to bring Washington Sundar in place of Krunal Pandya, who was pretty expensive during the 2nd ODI.

IND XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England

Just like their counterparts, England do not have issues with their batting. The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have been quite consistent throughout the white-ball fixtures.

Bowling all-rounder Tom Curran, who conceded 83 runs in the last match, is likely to be replaced with Mark Wood.

ENG XI: Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tom Curran/Mark Wood.