India vs England ODI series 2021: Fixtures, Time-Table, Squads, Broadcast & Live Streaming Details

India won the four-match Test series against England 3-1 after losing the opening game in Chennai and same was the case in the T20Is. The hosts were outplayed in the opener at Ahmedabad but came from behind to seal the series 3-2.

Both sides have now reached Pune for the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting March 23.

India vs England ODI series fixtures

1st ODI: March 23 at MCA Stadium, Pune – 08:00 AM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

2nd ODI: March 26 at MCA Stadium, Pune – 08:00 AM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

3rd ODI: March 28 at MCA Stadium, Pune – 08:00 AM GMT / 01:30 PM LOCAL

The ODI matches will be played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Notably, Pune is one of the most affected cities in the state of Maharashtra.

Talking about the Pune pitch, it has been on a slower side historically and is expected to assist the spinners in the first innings while dew might come in play during the night.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes (vc), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Also, Jake Ball, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan have been added as cover.

Broadcast and Live Streaming details: