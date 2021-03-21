IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rope in South Africa pacer as net bowler

  • CSK are doing all they can to prepare themselves for the upcoming IPL season.

  • To give their players international exposure during the nets, CSK have roped in a South African fast bowler.

Chennai Super Kings (Pic Source: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) preparations for the upcoming IPL season are in full flow, and the players are sweating it out in the nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni, who will be leading CSK in the tournament, was one of the players who landed in Chennai earlier this month. Along with head coach Stephen Fleming, Dhoni is heading the camp, where the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Krishnappa Gowtham have started their preparations for the marquee event.

To make sure that the practice is of the highest quality, CSK have roped in South African pacer Hardus Viljoen as a net bowler.

Viljoen, who had earlier played for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), was recently spotted bowling to Dhoni, Gaikwad and other batters in the nets.

CSK had previously roped in two bowlers from Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, who were added to the preparatory camp as reserve players.

The IPL 2021 begins on April 9, and CSK will play their first match against Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The tournament will be played across six cities – Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

