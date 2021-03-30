IPL 2021: CSK bring in two Aghanistan players as net bowlers

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players and support staff are currently in quarantine after reaching Mumbai last week. The MS Dhoni-led squad have already had a training camp in Chennai, which was also attended by the new-joiners Robin Uthappa and Krishnappa Gowtham.

The three-time champions recently unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming season with a special camouflage design – a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

CSK will start their IPL 2021 campaign against last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

The three-time champions will be looking for a turnaround this year after having a dismal outing in IPL 2020, where they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament after finishing 7th in the league stage.

CSK rope in Afghanistan duo

Earlier this month, South Africa pacer Hardus Viljoen was seen bowling to CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the nets. And now, two more foreign players have been added to the Super Kings camp as net bowlers, and they are Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad.

Farooqi is a left-arm fast bowler who made his T20I debut for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi a few days ago. He bowled four overs in his maiden international match and picked up one wicket while conceded 27 runs.

On the other hand, Noor is a left-arm spinner and has already played a few matches for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). The 16-year-old was also set to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 but missed the tournament at the last moment due to transit visa issues.