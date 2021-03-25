IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s CSK unveil their new jersey featuring camouflage as a tribute to Indian Armed Forces

On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveiled a new-look jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The jersey features camouflage as a tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces.

The camouflage is printed on the shoulders and bordered with gold bands. These bands signify the standards carried by the ‘Yellow Army’ both with respect to consistency and fair play. Not to mention, CSK have won the IPL Fair Play Award six times.

The jersey also has three stars right above the CSK logo, which denote the three IPL titles they won in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Notably, this is the first instance that the Dhoni-led side have redesigned their jersey since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in 2008.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service; they are the true heroes,” said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan in a statement released on the team’s official website.

The official Twitter handle of Super Kings shared a short video of skipper Dhoni launching the new jersey.

CSK will begin their IPL 2021 journey against Delhi Capitals (DC) a day after the tournament opener between reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9.

Considering the COVID-19 scare, only six venues have been chosen for the fourteenth edition of the lucrative league. These places are Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Since the venues are limited, the IPL Governing Council have also decided that none of the teams will play any of their games at their home grounds.

The playoffs and the competition’s final match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.