IPL 2021 – Twitter Reactions: Rishabh Pant to captain Delhi Capitals (DC) in Shreyas Iyer’s absence

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will captain team Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). DC’s regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recently concluded India vs England ODI series.

“Delhi Capitals today announced Rishabh Pant as Captain for the upcoming season of the VIVO Indian Premier League that starts on the 9th of April. Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series,” the franchise said in a statement.

Speaking about his appointment, Pant told the franchise: “Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled.

“I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals,” added Pant, who has been in sublime form for his national team since the Australia tour.

Last year in the UAE, Shreyas led DC to their maiden IPL final which they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets.

The Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 in Mumbai.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Rishabh Pant is to be the captain of Delhi Capitals. And I suppose Ashwin or Rahane will play the Lieutenant Governor. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant's IPL journey: – Debuted in 2016 edition. – Scored 684 runs in 2018 edition. – Vice Captain of DC in IPL 2020. – Appointed as Captain of DC in IPL 2021. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2021

Congratulations captain @RishabhPant17 good call because he was the vice captain and he is their future. @DelhiCapitals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 30, 2021

Rishab Pant is the captain of the Delhi capitals. Clearly the idea is to look forward rather than go for experience. And Rishab would probably be more comfortable going back to vice-captain once Shreyas returns.

They also wanted someone who would definitely be retained in 2022. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 30, 2021