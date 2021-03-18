IPL 2021: WATCH – Young Harishankar Reddy shatters MS Dhoni’s leg-stump in CSK’s practice match

The fans are eagerly waiting for the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is starting on April 9. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening fixture.

All the teams have started their preparations, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. Just like the previous times, CSK will be captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2021 edition of the cash-rich league.

The likes of Dhoni and other CSK squad members such as Ambati Rayudu, Rituraj Gaikwad have already assembled in Chennai and begun their training. Recently, these players took part in a practice match at the Chepauk.

During the game, a 22-year-old Harishankar Reddy impressed everyone after he bowled a ripper to dismiss Dhoni. Reddy bowled a back of a length delivery, which nipped back in sharply and shattered MSD’s leg-stump.

Here is the video:

In the IPL 2021 auction, Reddy was bought by Super Kings at his base price of INR 20 lakh. The right-armer recently played five List A matches for Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He picked up eight wickets and finished with his best figures of 4/30 against Jharkhand.

Reddy has also played 13 T20 games, where he bagged 19 wickets at an impressive strike-rate of 19.3, with 4/12 being his best.

After the practice match, Reddy also clicked a photo with Dhoni and shared it on social media. He termed it as a ‘Dream Picture.’