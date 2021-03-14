Twitter reactions: Aditya Tare, Prithvi Shaw shine as Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare final

  • Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare final.

  • It is Mumbai’s fourth Vijay Hazare trophy.

Mumbai win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 (Image Source: Twitter)
Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Mumbai batsman Aditya Tare was the main highlight as he smashed a scintillating 91-ball hundred to help Mumbai claiming their fourth title in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tare remained unbeaten on 118 off 107 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries.

Apart from Tare, skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his golden run in the tournament and led the team with a 73-run knock. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a quickfire unbeaten 28-ball 42 as Mumbai chased down the massive target of 313 runs in 41.3 overs.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai asked Uttar Pradesh to bat first. The team had a solid start as their opening pair of Madhav Kaushik, and Samarth Singh went on to add 122 runs in 26 overs before Prashant Solanki broke the partnership.

Madhav completely owned the stage and scored an unbeaten 158 from 156 deliveries. Akshdeep Nath also played a handy knock of 55 from 40 balls, including 4 fours and 3 maximums.

