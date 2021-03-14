Twitter reactions: Aditya Tare, Prithvi Shaw shine as Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare final

Mumbai defeated Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Mumbai batsman Aditya Tare was the main highlight as he smashed a scintillating 91-ball hundred to help Mumbai claiming their fourth title in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tare remained unbeaten on 118 off 107 deliveries with the help of 18 boundaries.

Apart from Tare, skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his golden run in the tournament and led the team with a 73-run knock. All-rounder Shivam Dube played a quickfire unbeaten 28-ball 42 as Mumbai chased down the massive target of 313 runs in 41.3 overs.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai asked Uttar Pradesh to bat first. The team had a solid start as their opening pair of Madhav Kaushik, and Samarth Singh went on to add 122 runs in 26 overs before Prashant Solanki broke the partnership.

Madhav completely owned the stage and scored an unbeaten 158 from 156 deliveries. Akshdeep Nath also played a handy knock of 55 from 40 balls, including 4 fours and 3 maximums.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

"ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!" – If @PrithviShaw was a Gladiator 😉🔥 P.S. We've only got one word to describe these numbers 👉🏻 Ridiculous 🤯#VijayHazareTrophy #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/djzLY9GzQW — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2021

👀: 118* (107)

🆚: Uttar Pradesh

🏟️: Arun Jaitley Stadium Aditya Tare's unbeaten ton in the final helps Mumbai bring the #VijayHazareTrophy home for the fourth time 🤩🏆#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/9bVWRs6WoI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

Summary of Vijay Hazare trophy –

Mumbai got Vijay, while Prithvi Shaw nearly got Hazare runs. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 14, 2021

Mumbai too good. Well deserved champions. #VijayHazareTrophy — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 14, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 14th Mar '21 – Final Result: Mumbai won by 6 wkts (CHAMPIONS) Scoresheet: https://t.co/wJQIFZCh8H — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) March 14, 2021

Prithvi Shaw for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (most recent last) 105* (89)

34 (38)

227* (152)

36 (30)

2 (5)

185* (123) – quarter-final

165 (122) – semi-final

73 (39) – final (TODAY) It's the first time a player has scored more than 800 runs in the competition. pic.twitter.com/ypZzo9FCoN — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 14, 2021

God-level numbers at the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Prithvi Shaw. The No. 1 reason why Mumbai have aced the tournament so comfortably, winning the final by chasing 313 in 42 overs. Most runs, highest score, best average, best strike-rate (400+ runs), most 100s, most 4s, most 6s. pic.twitter.com/BiTM0vco8S — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 14, 2021

MUMBAI TEAM WON THE VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY BEAT UP IN THE FINAL BY 6️⃣ WICKETS.

M O M :- ADITYA TARE

MOST RUN IN THE TOURNAMENT

PRITHVI SHAW:- 8️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Runs. pic.twitter.com/9cwwutQ63r — Surinder (@navsurani) March 14, 2021

Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 – beating Uttar Pradesh by 6 wickets while chasing 313 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Tare – 118*(107), Shaw – 73(39) and Dube 42(28) helped to chase the target down in 41.3 overs – They won all 8 matches in this tournament – Domination. pic.twitter.com/uWw6yJrTJS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Prithvi Shaw becomes the first captain to win both U-19 World Cup and Vijay Hazare Trophy. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2021

My city MUMBAI right now has – 41 Ranji Trophies 4 Vijay Hazare Trophies 14 Irani Cup Trophies 5 IPL trophies 2 CLT20 trophies More than 60 Champions! Proud Mumbaikar 🔥❤️❤️ — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 14, 2021