Irfan Pathan hilariously compares his biceps with Chris Tremlett in Road Safety World Series

During the ninth match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021 between India Legends and England Legends, all-rounder Irfan Pathan and pacer Chris Tremlett shared a light moment on the field.

It all happened in the penultimate over of the English innings when Tremlett walked in to bat. The former England speedster, who has undergone an incredible transformation since retiring from cricket, was welcomed by Irfan, who compared his biceps with Tremlett, in a humorous manner.

In the game, England Legends posted a 189-run target for the Sachin Tendulkar-led side. The England skipper Kevin Pietersen rolled back the clock and scored a scintillating 75 runs inning from just 37 deliveries. The right-handed batsman smashed six fours and five sixes in the match.

In reply, India Legends lost the contest by just six runs before Irfan and Manpreet Gony almost pulled off a remarkable victory. The game went to the wire with 19 needed off the final six deliveries, but Irfan and Gony could score only manage to score 12 in the last over. Pathan remained unbeaten on 61 off 34 balls while Gony stayed not out on 35 from 16 deliveries.

After the game, Tremlett took to social media and praised India Legends captain Tendulkar for his fitness. The veteran England pacer appreciated Tendulkar after the two players caught up at the gym. He even shared his picture with the Mumbaikar and wrote: “If I can look as good as this guy at his age, I’ll be a very happy man.”