Twitter reactions: Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony's heroics in vain as England Legends pip India Legends in a thriller

  • England Legends defeated India Legends on Tuesday.

  • Irfan Pathan scored a brilliant 61 off 34 balls.

Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony (Image Source: @RSWorldSeries)
In the ninth match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, England Legends defeated India Legends by six runs at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony almost pulled off a phenomenal victory after the pair had stitched an unbeaten 63-run partnership from just 32 deliveries for the eighth wicket. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as England Legends triumphed by a mere six runs margin.

It all started when England Legends were asked to bat first, and they set a massive 189-run target for the Sachin Tendulkar-led team. For England, veteran power-hitter Kevin Pietersen showed his vintage avatar after he smashed an 18-ball half-century. Eventually, he scored 75 off 37 balls laced up with six fours and five sixes at an incredible strike-rate of 202.70.

In reply, India Legends got off to a dreadful start after Matthew Hoggard removed Virender Sehwag (6) in the second over, followed by Monty Panesar’s remarkable bowling, who dismissed Sachin Tendulkar (9), Mohammad Kaif (1), and Yuvraj Singh (22).

Ryan Sidebottom and James Tredwell also joined the party after they sent back Subramaniam Badrinath (8) and Yusuf Pathan (17) respectively into the pavilion to reduce India Legends to 99/6. 18 runs later, Tredwell packed Naman Ojha’s innings to put India Legends in deep trouble.

Then Pathan and Gony batter together and started counter-attack on England bowlers. At one moment, it seemed like the duo would pull off an improbable victory as the equation came down to 19 runs off the final six deliveries. But, Pathan and Gony could score only 12 from Sidebottom’s last over, thereby losing the contest by just 6 runs. Pathan finished the match with an unbeaten 61 off 34 balls while Gony stayed not out on 35 from 16 deliveries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

