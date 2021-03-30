Irfan Pathan tests positive for COVID-19, fourth player from Road Safety World Series

  • Irfan becomes fourth India Legends player from Road Safety World Series to contract the novel coronavirus.

  • "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home": Irfan

Irfan Pathan (Photo Source: Twitter)
Former India international Irfan Pathan has become the fourth Indian cricketer to test positive for COVID-19, having taken part in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series (RSWS) tournament in Raipur.

Irfan took to social media on Monday and revealed that he is asymptomatic and is undergoing home quarantine.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested,” the 36-year-old wrote.

“Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health,” Irfan added further.

Before Irfan, his elder brother Yusuf Pathan, legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Subramaniam Badrinath have all taken to Twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID1-19 with mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the kind of bio-bubble created by the organisers of the Road Safety World Series and why they didn’t restrict crowd movement even when the BCCI made the latter part of the India vs England series a closed-door affair.

