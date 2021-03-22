Twitter reactions: India Legends trump Sri Lanka Legends to clinch Road Safety World Series title

India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2021 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Big-hitters Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan shined with the bat and smashed their respective half-centuries. While Yuvraj scored 60 from 41 deliveries, Yusuf stayed unbeaten on 62 off 36 balls.

The duo entertained fans by smashing sixes all across the ground. Yuvi slammed four maximums, while Yusuf smashed five. The explosive knocks from both the batsmen helped India Legends in posting a competitive total of 181/4.

In reply, Sri Lanka Legends got off to a flying start as their captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Sanath Jayasuriya added 62 in 7.2 overs. The visitors, however, lost four wickets in quick succession after the Pathan brothers picked up two wickets each, reducing Lankans to 91/4.

Then, Chinthaka Jayasinghe (40) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38) showed some fight but could not take their team over the finish line. India Legends eventually restricted Sri Lanka Legends at 167/7, winning the contest by 14 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Was fun to play the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 and to spend time in the park with friends and winning the tournament was an icing on the cake. Memorable few weeks. #INDLvSLL pic.twitter.com/d4C72QBw0J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2021

#india legends..brilliant..grateful to all these legends showing superb dedication nd discipline…❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgd7maOx3X — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 21, 2021

INDIA – Once a champion, always a champion🏆Wowww!

So delighted to watch @sachin_rt , @virendersehwag and @YUVSTRONG12 bat just like old days. Feeling nostalgic!😇🙌

Congratulations India Legends on the win. #Indialegends well played @iamyusufpathan 🙌✅ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 21, 2021

India Legends win the Road Safety World Series. Congratulations India Legends! India just winning trophies for every cricket series right now 😜This tournament has been awesome. Please can we have one for retired cricketers ever year? 😁 #RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 21, 2021

100+ runs & 5+ wickets in Road Safety World Series : T Dilshan🇱🇰

Yusuf Pathan 🇮🇳

Irfan Pathan🇮🇳 End of the list. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/wlcAYlXmsY — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) March 21, 2021

Congratulations #IndiaLegends on winning the inaugural #RoadSafetyWorldSeries It was a fitting finals and credit to both the teams for playing with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. Well done. pic.twitter.com/xkCwJA2gdR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 21, 2021

In 2011, India beat Sri Lanka in ODI World Cup final.

In 2021, India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in Road Safety Tournament final. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2021

#TeamIndia's winning habits don't get old 🙌🏼 Congratulations #IndiaLegends on being crowned champions of the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 💙🇮🇳 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 21, 2021

#INDLvsSLL 🏆 We have our first champions of the @Unacademy Road Safety World Series, an intense final sees the #IndiaLegends come out on top after a close contest against the indomitable #SriLankaLegends. pic.twitter.com/96Fo51pXcA — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 21, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar: 2011 – Highest run scorer for India in World Cup. 2021 – Highest run scorer for India Legends in Road Safety World Series. – In both the even Tillakaratne Dilshan has been leading run scorer overall. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 21, 2021

U-19 World Cup, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and now Legends Cup. @YUVSTRONG12 winning tournaments for India remains a constant. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 21, 2021

Went down to the wire but the India legends came up with their top game to win the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sIIprtUHnl — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) March 21, 2021

Feeling is same as India won the World Cup 10 years ago 😍❤️#INDLvSLL#RoadSafetyWorldSeries#IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/eIpE0oPQlP — Abhishek Pandey (@Abhish1_tweets) March 21, 2021

Yusuf Pathan Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural edition of the IPL Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural edition of the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 21, 2021