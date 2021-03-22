Twitter reactions: India Legends trump Sri Lanka Legends to clinch Road Safety World Series title

  • India Legends win the inaugural Road Safety World Series title on Sunday.

  • India beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final match of the competition.

India Legends win Road Safety World Series final (Image Source: @IndiaLegends1)
India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2021 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

Big-hitters Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan shined with the bat and smashed their respective half-centuries. While Yuvraj scored 60 from 41 deliveries, Yusuf stayed unbeaten on 62 off 36 balls.

The duo entertained fans by smashing sixes all across the ground. Yuvi slammed four maximums, while Yusuf smashed five. The explosive knocks from both the batsmen helped India Legends in posting a competitive total of 181/4.

In reply, Sri Lanka Legends got off to a flying start as their captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Sanath Jayasuriya added 62 in 7.2 overs. The visitors, however, lost four wickets in quick succession after the Pathan brothers picked up two wickets each, reducing Lankans to 91/4.

Then, Chinthaka Jayasinghe (40) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38) showed some fight but could not take their team over the finish line. India Legends eventually restricted Sri Lanka Legends at 167/7, winning the contest by 14 runs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

