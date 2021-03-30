James Neesham brutally trolls Glenn Maxwell after Aussie all-rounder tries poking fun at his Kiwi counterpart

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham is extensively renowned for his classic and humorous responses on social media. He more often than not entertains his fans with his fantastic sense of humour.

As the Kiwi all-rounder is planning to travel to India for the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Neesham has yet again shown a glimpse of his comical attitude when he indulged in friendly banter with Australian star Glenn Maxwell.

It all started when a fan asked Neesham concerning his plans of joining the Mumbai Indians (MI) group ahead of IPL 2021.

“I’m coming, but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship,” tweeted Neesham while referring to the Suez Canal episode where a huge container ship got stuck in the naval passageway.

I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship https://t.co/ILqK42Yzjg — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 28, 2021

The cash-rich league’s upcoming season is scheduled to begin on April 9, with MI meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament’s opener.

Interestingly, Neesham and Maxwell, who both played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous edition, will be representing different teams in IPL 2021. While the Black Caps all-rounder will ply his trade for five-time winners MI, Maxi is going to play for RCB.

After Neesham used an international incident to leave his fans in splits, Maxwell decided to have a go at the Auckland-lad. The Victorian wrote, “Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46.”

Maxwell referred to the over during the third T20I between Australia and New Zealand held earlier this month, where he smashed Neesham for 28 runs. The Melbourne-lad had slammed 4,6,4,4,4, and 6 in that over. Post the game; the duo had exchanged their jerseys where Neesham had mentioned these figures on the t-shirt.

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 😉 https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

Coming to the banter, Neesham responded to Maxwell’s tweet, reminding him that at the end of the five-match series, it was New Zealand who had defeated the Aussies 3-2.

“Haha, nah, you get used to lifting stuff after a while,” wrote Neesham on the micro-blogging website.