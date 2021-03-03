NZ vs AUS: WATCH – Glenn Maxwell breaks a seat with a monster six at Wellington stadium

After back-to-back low scores, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell finally showed his vintage avatar as he scored 70 off just 31 balls to reclaim his form in the third T20I against New Zealand at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday.

During his explosive knock, Maxwell even demolished a seat at Westpac Stadium, which was completely empty due to lockdown restrictions in New Zealand.

It all happened in the 17th over of the Australian innings bowled by Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham. The right-armer delivered a short of a good length ball, and Maxwell quickly read it as he clobbered the white leather for a huge six over square leg. The Victorian hit the ball so hard that it broke a seat in the stands.

Here is the video:

THE BIG SHOW 🔥 don’t worry New Zealand, he can afford to pay for the repairs. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/WbLptO9ed5 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 3, 2021

Maxwell smashed eight fours and five sixes in his blistering knock before getting dismissed by Tim Southee. During the over, in which the Aussie superstar broke the chair, he also took Neesham to the cleaners by gathering 28 runs.

Neesham ended up conceding 60 runs without taking a single wicket and registered the second-most expensive bowling figures by a Kiwi bowler.

Most runs conceded by a New Zealander in a T20 international:

Ben Wheeler – 0/64 vs AUS (2018)

Jimmy Neesham – 0/60 vs AUS (2021)

Seth Rance – 0/58 vs SL (2019)

Riding on Maxwell’s quick-fire inning and Ashton Agar’s six-wicket haul, the visitors registered victory in the match by 64 runs. With that, the Aaron Finch and Co. have also kept the series alive, especially after losing the first two fixtures.

After the match, Maxwell also signed the seat, which will be now put up for auction. All earnings will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust.