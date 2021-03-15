Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan’s marriage function to have only 20 guests, no mobile phones allowed

India’s frontline speedster Jasprit Bumrah and sports anchor Sanjana Ganeshan are reportedly getting married on March 15 in Goa. According to the latest reports, only a few family members are invited to the wedding, and no mobile phones would be allowed at the venue.

As per Times of India, Bumrah’s marriage will be a very private affair, and not more than 20 guests will be attending the function because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No mobile phones are allowed to carry as the couple wants to keep the wedding a private affair.

Notably, Bumrah chose not to play the fourth and final Test and the ongoing T20I series against England, citing ‘personal reasons. He had asked permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), allowing him to withdraw from the series.

Meanwhile, the India team members would not be taking part in Bumrah’s marriage due to ongoing England ODIs and the bio-bubble restrictions.

Speaking about Bumrah’s wife-to-be Sanjana, she is a pretty familiar face in the sports and entertainment industry. She was the finalist at Miss India Pageant in 2014 and appeared in the seventh season of reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sanjana was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and worked for their pre and post-match show ‘Knight Club’.

On the other hand, Bumrah was born and brought up in Ahmedabad. He was raised along with his sister by their mother Daljit, after the sudden death of the latter’s husband. Bumrah’s mother was the vice-principal of Nirman Public School, where the fast bowler studied and first took up cricket.