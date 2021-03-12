When Surya Kumar Yadav teased Jasprit Bumrah’s wife-to-be Sanjana Ganesan on Twitter

Ever since news emerged that Jasprit Bumrah will tie the knot with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, fans have been searching for plenty of stuff online. As a result, Surya Kumar Yadav’s old tweet has resurfaced and been going viral on social media.

Surya, who also plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been recently selected in the Indian T20I squad for the series against England, starting from Friday Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Prior to the IPL 2020 season, which occurred in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Surya had hinted towards Sanjana’s liking for Bumrah. Both Surya and Sanjana were involved in a sweet banter where the cricketer had teased the anchor at the expense of Bumrah.

Here’s how the whole conversation took place:

All smiles because it begins in TWO DAYS FROM NOWWW! 😁 @IPL pic.twitter.com/rrrKj4izEs — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020

Aap kiski taraf hain 😂 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 17, 2020

Cricket ki taraf se! 🏏 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020

Back then, Sanjana was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as she was working for their show Knight Club. Since Bumrah was part of the MI camp, Surya had fun teasing the anchor without revealing many details.

Bumrah has decided to skip the five T20Is due to his marriage. According to some media reports, Bumrah and Sanjana will get married on March 14-15 in a private affair in Goa.