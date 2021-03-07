Jasprit Bumrah to marry Anupama Parameswaran? The actress’ mother reacts

There are several reports of India paceman Jasprit Bumrah dating South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran. Bumrah missed the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad due to personal reasons and it sparked off rumours that he is getting hitched to Anupama. The Premam actress also shared the update on social media that she is travelling to Dwaraka, which added fuel to the fire about their marriage.

But Anupama’s mother has put an end to all such speculations. The actress has been travelling to different cities to shoot for her upcoming movie Thalli Pogathey.

While speaking to Manorama Online, Sunita, Anupama’s mother said that her family doesn’t take these rumours too seriously. She also mentioned that Jasprit and Anupama are good friends and nothing more.

“A new story would appear when everyone begins to forget about Anupama. We take it only in a positive sense. There were many stories linking Anupama and Bumrah earlier too. I think these stories were created by those who didn’t like them following each other on Instagram. I suppose they had unfollowed each other after such untrue stories were spread. Once, Bumrah was staying in the same hotel as Anupama’s where she had gone for a shooting. It was then that they had met each other for the first time. I don’t understand why such a story has popped up now,” Sunita said.

Earlier reports had claimed that sources in the BCCI have confirmed that Bumrah is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same. “He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day,” the source said.

Bumrah played two Test matches in the recently-concluded four-match series, where he picked up four wickets.