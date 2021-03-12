Jofra Archer hits out at Michael Vaughan’s ‘annoying’ attitude claims

England’s performance in the recently-concluded Test series against India drew huge criticism from former players. The Joe Root-led side won the four-match series opener in Chennai but lost the remaining three games.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lambasted both the English cricket team as well as the England team management. Vaughan was not happy with the way England batsmen played the spin, and he was also critical of the rotation policy.

Not only this, but Vaughan had also questioned Jofra Archer’s commitment towards Test cricket, saying ‘if Jofra doesn’t love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.’

After Vaughan’s comments, Archer has responded and said he is annoyed about ‘how some people read into stuff and form their own opinions.’

“Comments like ‘he’s not committed’ or ‘he’s not good enough’ appear as soon as you are not 110 per cent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions,” wrote Archer in his column for Daily Mail.

The Barbadian-born English cricketer mentioned he always dreamt of playing all the formats, which hasn’t changed at all.

“I always dreamed of playing Test cricket. I’ve never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I’ve always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn’t changed and never will as far as I’m concerned,” Archer added.

The 25-year-old speedster stated that Vaughan doesn’t know what drives him. Archer said he never had any conversation with Vaughan regarding cricket, so he finds his views quite odd.

“I saw one article from Michael Vaughan in which he said: ‘If Jofra doesn’t love Test cricket, England need to find out why.’ We’ve never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn’t know what makes me tick. He doesn’t know what’s driving me,” wrote Archer.

“Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, once did,” Archer added further.