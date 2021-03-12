Kraigg Brathwaite replaces Jason Holder to become West Indies 37th Test captain

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as West Indies Test team captain.

Brathwaite, who lead Windies to a memorable 2-0 win in Bangladesh, will now take the team into the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which begins on March 21.

Holder, the current No. 1 all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, captained West Indies in 37 Tests since taking over the duties from Denesh Ramdin in 2015. He led his side to 11 sensational wins and 5 draws.

Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket paid tribute to Holder for his services saying: “On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as Captain of our Test team. Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport. As the world’s leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come.”

On the other hand, Brathwaite has reckoned that becoming the 37th captain of the Windies Test team is an honour for him, adding that he feels extremely proud and humble.

“It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team. I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I’m excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future.”

Till date, Brathwaite has played 66 Tests for West Indies.

