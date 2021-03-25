‘Looking for a third umpire’ – Natasa Stankovic posts a funny Instagram story on Suryakumar Yadav’s wife

Suryakumar Yadav could be rewarded for his excellent performances in the recently-concluded T20I series against England as well as for his domestic form as India take on England in the second ODI at Pune.

After an injury to middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, the team management is now eyeing to give Suryakumar a chance in his absence. The Mumbaikar also had a memorable Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign as he scored 332 runs at a phenomenal average of 66.40 and a strike-rate of 151.59.

In his maiden international inning, Suryakumar smashed a 31-ball 57 with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Unfortunately, he got out to a controversial decision made by the third-umpire.

Reacting to the same, Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic has poked fun at Suryakumar’s better-half Devisha Shetty.

In her Instagram story, Natasa uploaded a picture of Devisha looking at the ground with a binocular. Along with the photo, she also posted a caption that reads: “@devishashetty looking for the third umpire.”

Later in the day, Natasa was seen upping the glam quotient by the pool. Sporting black shades with a cool drink by her side, the Serbian diva looks stunning in her Insta upload. She chose to keep the caption basic with a smile emoji.