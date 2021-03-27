‘My phone is on, give me a call’: Jonny Bairstow responds to Sunil Gavaskar’s “uninterested” remark

England opener Jonny Bairstow, who smashed a dazzling century in the 2nd ODI against India on Friday (March 26) in Pune, questioned former India captain Sunil Gavaskar for his comments that England batsman looked ‘uninterested’ in Test cricket.

Bairstow had a terrible Test series against India, which England lost 1-3 earlier this month. He got three ducks in four Test innings, and after that, Gavaskar had said the 31-year-old looked ‘uninterested’ at the crease.

“You have not scored a run and just come in and pushed at it, as if there was no fielder at backward short leg. It looked to me as if it was the shot of a person uninterested. What’s he trying to do? First ball, he should be looking to play a soft defensive shot. There is a fielder there at backward short leg. Uninterested,” Gavaskar had said during commentary.

After the second ODI, Bairstow responded when being asked about Gavaskar’s comments. The Bradford-lad said: “First of all, I hadn’t heard what he said. Secondly, I’m interested in knowing how an opinion can be made, especially when there has been no correspondence or communication between him (Gavaskar) and me.”

Bairstow stated that Gavaskar is welcome to give him a call to talk about his will to excel in the longest format.

“He’s more than welcome to give me a ring, and I’ll speak to him about my will to do well in Test cricket and the enjoyment I do get out of playing Test cricket. My phone is on, and if he does want to give me a call or a message, he should feel free,” added Bairstow.

Speaking about the second ODI, Bairstow and Ben Stokes played spectacular knocks of 124 and 99 respectively as the touring side chased down the massive 337-run target inside 45 overs. The victory also helped England to level the three-match series 1-1 with one game to be played on Sunday at the same venue.