New Zealand announce ODI squad for Bangladesh series; Tom Latham to lead the side

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh at home. Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps side in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Apart from Williamson, paceman Lockie Ferguson and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme were also not considered for selection due to their back and ankle injuries, respectively.

Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell have earned their maiden ODI call-ups. Conway scored a memorable 99 not out against Australia in the recently-concluded T20I series.

Similarly, Young had scored two one-day hundreds for New Zealand XI versus Australia XI in 2019. After which, the New Plymouth-born made his Test debut against West Indies in December last year. On the other hand, Mitchell scored his maiden Test century earlier this season against Pakistan.

“Devon, Will and Daryl are quality players and have enjoyed impressive seasons so far, and we’re looking forward to giving them further opportunities to develop their game at this level,” said NZC selector Gavin Larsen as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“It’s disappointing to lose a player of Kane’s class, Tom has proven experience in taking the reins, and I know he’s excited to lead the side,” he added.

Interestingly, Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who was named ‘Player of the Series’ in the T20Is against Australia, did not find a spot in this squad. However, selector Larsen justified the decision by stating the venues chosen for the ODI fixtures gave them the impression to go for one spinner only.

“We’ve also decided to carry just the one spinner in the squad, which reflects the venues for this series and expected pitch conditions,” Larsen added further.

The first ODI will take place at University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday (March 20).

Here is New Zealand’s ODI squad:

Tom Latham (c and wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.