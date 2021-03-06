New Zealand vs Australia, 5th T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

The Sky Stadium in Wellington is set to host the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday.

After being 0-2 down in the series, Australia bounced back strongly and registered victory in the next two matches to level the series 2-2. They would look to win another fixture to clinch the trophy.

New Zealand started well, but the batting failures in the previous two games have handed them back-to-back defeats. The hosts would be looking forward to making a comeback and win the series.

Pitch and Weather report:

The surface at Sky Stadium is expected to favour the slower bowlers, as it has been seen in the previous two fixtures. There will be a doubleheader, and the men’s team will play in the first meeting. A bit of showers are expected to impact the game as well.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 13 | New Zealand Won: 3 | Australia Won: 9 | Tied: 1

Playing Combination:

New Zealand

Even after losing back-to-back games, there won’t be too many changes in the Kane Williamson-led side.

NZ XI: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Australia

Australia have come back strongly after losing the first two games, and Aaron Finch wouldn’t look to make any modifications in the winning combination.

AUS XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa.