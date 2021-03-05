Twitter reactions: Aaron Finch, bowlers steer Australia to clinical win over New Zealand in 4th T20I

Posted On / /

  • Australia defeated New Zealand in the 4th T20I to keep the series alive.

  • Aaron Finch scored a brilliant unbeaten 79 off 55 balls.

Twitter reactions: Aaron Finch, bowlers steer Australia to clinical win over New Zealand in 4th T20I
Aaron Finch guides Australia to victory in 4th T20I vs New Zealand (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

In a do-or-die contest against New Zealand, Australia have registered the victory to level the five-match T20I series at 2-2 with one match to spare. The visitors once again displayed outstanding all-round cricket to beat the Kiwis by 50 runs on Friday at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

It all started with the Aussies winning the toss and electing to bat first. The decision went wrong as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who found his form in the previous encounter, continued his run-making momentum.

Finch finished with unbeaten 79 runs from 55 deliveries laced up with five fours and four humungous sixes. Apart from the right-handed batsman, no other player was able to cross even the 20-run mark. Amid the falling of wickets from the other end, Finch kept on striking boundaries and led his side to post 156/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Victorian also surpassed David Warner to become Australia’s all-time leading T20 international run-scorer and just the sixth man overall to smash 100 international T20 sixes. Finch now has 2310 runs in T20Is, while Warner has 2265 runs.

For the Black Caps, spinner Mitchell Santner was the least expensive bowler after he finished his quota of 4 overs while conceding only 16 runs with a wicket. Ish Sodhi picked up three scalps for 32 in 4 overs.

In their chase of 157, the Kane Williamson-led side got bundled out for 106, thus losing the contest by 50 runs. Kyle Jamieson was the highest scorer for the hosts with 30 runs. Tim Seifert (19) and Devon Conway (17) were the only other batsmen who scored runs in double digits.

Ashton Agar, who was the hero in the previous game, bowled exceptionally well in the fourth T20I as well. He conceded only 11 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up two wickets. Pacer Kane Richardson bagged three scalps while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell earned two wickets each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Aaron Finch, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 5 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 4 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021