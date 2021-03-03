Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Ashton Agar star in Australia’s big win over New Zealand

Posted On / /

  • Australia registered victory in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.

  • Glenn Maxwell scored a brilliant 70 off 31 balls.

Twitter reactions: Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Ashton Agar star in Australia’s big win over New Zealand
Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

Australia have kept their T20I series hopes alive after they defeated New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series by 64 runs at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Amid the lockdown restrictions, both the teams faced each other in an empty stadium where Australian skipper Aaron Finch roared back into form with an excellent 69 off 44 deliveries. He luckily survived the first-ball lbw shout as the white leather was hitting the stumps but the on-field umpire gave him not out. After that, Finch continued and made sure he put his side on top in the Wednesday night fixture.

The Aussie skipper formed a crucial partnership of 83 runs for the second wicket with Josh Philippe (43 off 27). Despite struggling with the willow from the past few games, Finch showed supreme confidence as he reached his half-century with a splendid switch-hit six off Ish Sodhi.

After the Finch magic, it was the turn of Glenn Maxwell, who took fans on a roller-coaster ride, scoring 70 from 31 balls, with the help of eight fours and five sixes. Maxwell clubbed 28 off James Neesham’s last over as Australia posted a massive total of 208/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the hosts struggled right from the beginning, especially against Aussie quick Riley Meredith, who claimed 2/24 in his debut game.

The Tasmanian pacer first sent Black Caps opener Tim Seifert (4) back into the dugout with a speedy delivery that clicked over 150 kmph. After Seifert, it was the turn of NZ skipper Kane Williamson who was trapped in front for nine runs only.

Martin Guptill and Devon Conway did contribute with vital knocks, but the spin bowling of Ashton Agar completely destroyed the hosts. Agar picked up three wickets in the 13th over and went on to bag three more to finish with his career-best figure of 6/30.

Best bowling figures in T20 internationals:

  • Deepak Chahar (IND) – 6/7 vs BAN, 2019
  • Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 6/8 vs ZIM, 2012
  • Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 6/16 vs AUS, 2011
  • Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) – 6/25 vs ENG, 2017
  • Ashton Agar (AUS) – 6/30 vs NZ, 2021*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Australia, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021