NZ vs AUS: WATCH – Tim Southee knocks over Mitchell Marsh with a pinpoint yorker in the T20I series decider

During the fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and Australia in Wellington, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee castled Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with a pinpoint yorker.

It all happened on the second delivery of the last over when Marsh wanted to score some quick runs for his team but completely missed the line of the ball. In an attempt to take on Southee, Marsh lost his wicket.

Coming in to bat at number 7 in the 18th over, the 29-year-old departed after scoring a lacklustre 10 (9) comprising of a six. On the other hand, Southee also sent back Jhye Richardson (4) in the same over to register bowling figures of 4-0-38-2.

Here’s the video:

New Zealand win by seven wickets to take series 3-2

T20 veteran Martin Guptill powered New Zealand to go past Australia’s 142/8, which looked short of a competitive total. The right-handed opener smashed three sixes off one Adam Zampa over – including one out of the stadium and onto the roof of Westpac Stadium – on his way to a thumping 71.

With a win in 16th over, the hosts sealed the five-match T20I series 3-2.

Guptill was named the ‘Player the Match’ for his vital knock, while Ish Sodhi turned out to be the ‘Player of the Series’. The leg-spinner scalped 13 wickets from five games at an incredible average of 12.08.

Sodhi’s bowling figures in the series read as – 4/28, 1/41, 2/32, 2/32, 3/24.